The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “Stay,” Billie Eilish’s “NDA,” Post Malone’s “Motley Crew” Received Thursday Night Pop Radio Airplay

“Stay,” “NDA,” and “Motley Crew” all garnered immediate pop radio airplay.

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber in Stay | Video screen | Columbia

Contributing to one of the most crowded song release weeks of the year, The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, and Post Malone all launched new radio singles at 12AM ET Friday morning. Since the premiere technically came prior to midnight in other time zones, the three songs were able to register Thursday night spins from some noteworthy west coast pop stations.

According to Mediabase, WiLD 94.9 played The Kid LAROI & Bieber’s “Stay” three times before the clock struck midnight. The station meanwhile offered 2 spins to Eilish’s “NDA” and Post’s “Motley Crew.”

“Stay” and “Motley Crew” also each received 3 spins from fellow San Francisco station 99.7 NOW. “Stay” and “NDA” also attracted immediate attention in Los Angeles; 97.1 NOW provided 2 spins to each release.

“Motley Crew” also received spins from a few rhythmic radio stations, while “NDA” earned airplay from Honolulu alternative station Star 101.9

