Aespa’s “Next Level” Dance Practice Video Earns #1 On South Korea YouTube Music Videos Chart

To celebrate reaching the 100 million view milestone with the official music video, aespa shared a dance practice video for their single “Next Level.”

The video, unsurprisingly, attracted considerable opening week attention.

Credited with 1.55 million South Korean views during the June 18-24 tracking period, the dance practice clip earns #1 on this week’s South Korea YouTube Music Videos Chart.

The video also helps “Next Level” retain its position atop the South Korea Songs Chart; the hit received 8.83 million South Korean tracking period views across all eligible uploads (+26%).

“Next Level” meanwhile re-enters the Top 25 on this week’s Global YouTube Songs Chart. With a worldwide tracking period view count of 23.1 million (+24%), the song rises twelve spots to #25.