in Music News

Dua Lipa & DaBaby’s “Levitating” Takes Early Lead In Race For #1 At Hot AC Radio; Maroon 5 & Megan Thee Stallion’s “Beautiful Mistakes” Also Rising

“Levitating” may reach #1 on the next Hot AC chart.

DaBaby & Dua Lipa in Levitating | VIdeo screen | Warner

Dua Lipa’s “Levitating (featuring DaBaby)” returned to its #2 peak on the most recent Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart. It could hit #1 on the next chart.

The enduring hit received 1,682 spins during the first two days of the June 6-12 tracking period. Up 12% from the count at this point last week, the tally slots “Levitating” at #1 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart.

Given its early lead — and impressive rate of gain — “Levitating” has a good chance of retaining its position through the close of tracking.

The only potential threat would be Maroon 5’s “Beautiful Mistakes (featuring Megan Thee Stallion),” which is #2 on the building chart with 1,616 spins (+11%). “Levitating” presently has the lead in both spins and momentum, but the Maroon 5-Megan Thee Stallion collaboration is technically still within striking distance.

The likely outcome of the race will become clearer over the next few days. For now, however, “Levitating” looks like the favorite for #1.

beautiful mistakesdababydua lipalevitatingmaroon 5megan thee stallion

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Kelly Clarkson Set To Cover Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” During June 14 “Kelly Clarkson Show”