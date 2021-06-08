Dua Lipa & DaBaby’s “Levitating” Takes Early Lead In Race For #1 At Hot AC Radio; Maroon 5 & Megan Thee Stallion’s “Beautiful Mistakes” Also Rising

Dua Lipa’s “Levitating (featuring DaBaby)” returned to its #2 peak on the most recent Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart. It could hit #1 on the next chart.

The enduring hit received 1,682 spins during the first two days of the June 6-12 tracking period. Up 12% from the count at this point last week, the tally slots “Levitating” at #1 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart.

Given its early lead — and impressive rate of gain — “Levitating” has a good chance of retaining its position through the close of tracking.

The only potential threat would be Maroon 5’s “Beautiful Mistakes (featuring Megan Thee Stallion),” which is #2 on the building chart with 1,616 spins (+11%). “Levitating” presently has the lead in both spins and momentum, but the Maroon 5-Megan Thee Stallion collaboration is technically still within striking distance.

The likely outcome of the race will become clearer over the next few days. For now, however, “Levitating” looks like the favorite for #1.