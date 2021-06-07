Kelly Clarkson Set To Cover Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” During June 14 “Kelly Clarkson Show”

Since its premiere last year, “The Kelly Clarkson Show” has consistently sparked enthusiasm over the host’s daily cover performances. The June 14 cover should certainly continue that trend.

According to new listings, Clarkson will perform Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” on that day’s episode.

Released as Rodrigo’s official debut single this past January, the tune became a global phenomenon — and spent eight weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100.

The June 14 “Kelly” will also feature a chat with Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and a cooking demonstration with Hunter Fieri.

The daily cover lineup follows:

June 8 – Boom Clap

June 9 – Ghost

June 10 – Paradise

June 11 – Another Sad Love Song (re-run of January 11 episode)

June 14 – drivers license

June 15 – Breathe Me

June 16 – Prop Me Up Beside The Jukebox

June 17 – River