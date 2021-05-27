in TV News

Chris Pratt Appears For Interview On Thursday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

The actor makes an in-studio appearance on “Ellen.”

Chris Pratty on 5/27/21 Ellen | Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

Thursday’s edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” features an in-studio visit from Chris Pratt.

The discussion touches on Pratt’s family life, with the superstar actor talking about his wife Katherine giving birth to their daughter during the pandemic, how they celebrated Mother’s Day, and the support he receives from his son.

Pratt also talks about the animals on his farm, as well as his upcoming film projects.

In conjunction with the Amazon Future Engineers program, Pratt also helps honor some of this year’s scholarship winners.

The actual episode will air Thursday afternoon, but early-release videos of Pratt’s appearance follow:

