Billboard Hot 100: Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” Debuts As #1 Song In America

Based on its opening day numbers, Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” appeared likely for a strong debut on the Billboard Hot 100.

As the week progressed, however, it became clear that strong would be an understatement. The new track appeared poised for #1 on the all-genre listing.

Billboard just confirmed the news: “good 4 u” is indeed the #1 song in America. The hit follows “drivers license” as Rodrigo’s second leader (and second song to debut at #1) on the chart.

Both songs appear on her debut album “SOUR” — Rodrigo is the first act since Macklemore & Ryan Lewis to score two number one hits from a debut LP. She, moreover, becomes the first artist to score two number one song debuts from a first album.

J. Cole’s “m y . l i f e (featuring 21 Savage & Morray)” starts at #2 on this week’s chart, while Dua Lipa’s “Levitating (featuring DaBaby)” slides one spot to #3.

Silk Sonic’s “Leave The Door Open” slides three spots to #4, and J. Cole’s “a m a r i” takes #5.

Cole scores an additional pair of Top 10 debuts in “p r i d e . i s . t h e . d e v i l (featuring Lil Baby)” (#7) and “9 5 . s o u t h” (#8).