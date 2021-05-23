Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar & GIVEON’s “Peaches” Spends 2nd Week As #1 Song At Pop & Rhythmic Radio

Justin Bieber’s “Peaches (featuring Daniel Caesar & GIVEON)” unsurprisingly retains its status as a two-format #1. The song spends a second week atop the Mediabase pop and rhythmic radio charts.

— “Peaches” keeps the pop throne thanks to the ~17,545 spins it received during the May 16-22 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 480 plays.

The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” holds at #2 on this week’s chart, and The Kid LAROI & Miley Cyrus’ “WITHOUT YOU” stays in the #3 position.

Up two places, Ariana Grande’s “pov” takes #4. Silk Sonic’s “Leave The Door Open” holds steady at #5.

— A spin count of ~6,059 (-130) meanwhile keeps “Peaches” narrowly atop the rhythmic radio chart.

Up two places, Pop Smoke’s “Hello (featuring A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie)” takes the runner-up spot. The song received ~5,886 spins, topping last week’s mark by a substantial 839.

“Leave The Door Open” holds at #3, Lil Tjay’s “Calling My Phone (featuring 6LACK)” slides two spots to #4, and Mooski’s “Track Star” ticks up one place to #5.