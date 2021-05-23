in Music News

Twenty One Pilots’ “Shy Away” Scores 5th Week At #1 On Alternative Radio Chart

“Shy Away” keeps the throne at alternative.

twenty one pilots by Mason Castillo | Press Photo courtesy of Fueled by Ramen

As twenty one pilots’ “Scaled and Icy” album arrives, radio single “Shy Away” keeps the throne at alternative radio.

Played ~3,565 times during the May 16-22 tracking period, “Shy Away” celebrates a fifth week at #1 on the Mediabase alternative chart. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 66 plays.

“Shy Away” has spent the clear majority of its run at #1; it has only been on the chart for seven weeks in total.

Imagine Dragons’ “Follow You,” the recipient of ~3,158 spins (-16), holds at #2 this week.

AJR’s “Way Less Sad” stays at #3, and Weezer’s “All My Favorite Songs” spends another week as the #4 song. Machine Gun Kelly & blackbear’s “my ex’s best friend” stays at #5 on this week’s chart.

ajrblackbearimagine dragonsmachine gun kellyshy awaytwenty one pilotsweezer

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

BTS’ “Butter” Rockets Into Top 3 On Daily Global Apple Music Streaming Chart

Eric Church’s “Hell Of A View” Officially Earns #1 At Country Radio