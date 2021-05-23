Twenty One Pilots’ “Shy Away” Scores 5th Week At #1 On Alternative Radio Chart

As twenty one pilots’ “Scaled and Icy” album arrives, radio single “Shy Away” keeps the throne at alternative radio.

Played ~3,565 times during the May 16-22 tracking period, “Shy Away” celebrates a fifth week at #1 on the Mediabase alternative chart. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 66 plays.

“Shy Away” has spent the clear majority of its run at #1; it has only been on the chart for seven weeks in total.

Imagine Dragons’ “Follow You,” the recipient of ~3,158 spins (-16), holds at #2 this week.

AJR’s “Way Less Sad” stays at #3, and Weezer’s “All My Favorite Songs” spends another week as the #4 song. Machine Gun Kelly & blackbear’s “my ex’s best friend” stays at #5 on this week’s chart.