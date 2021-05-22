“Butter” Closes Day One With Nearly 2000 Pop Radio Plays, A New High Mark For BTS

In addition to posting monster numbers on digital platforms, BTS’ “Butter” commanded significant opening day attention at pop radio.

According to Mediabase, “Butter” had received 1,962 pop radio plays by the end of Friday, May 21, 2021. The count slots “Butter” at #30 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart, which ranks songs based on airplay in the first six days of the May 16-22 tracking period.

Both the spin count and building chart position, moreover, ranks as the best opening day mark yet for a BTS single. “Dynamite,” the group’s previous leader, closed its first day with 1,554 spins (and #34 on the building chart).

“Butter” will not receive as many spins on Saturday, but it will have no trouble remaining comfortably inside the Top 40 — and almost certainly Top 30 — as the chart goes final.

Mediabase will reveal the song’s official debut pop position Sunday.