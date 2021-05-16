Bella Poarch’s “Build A Bitch” Receives More Pop Radio Airplay, Enters Top 10 On Philippines Spotify Chart, Top 100 On US & Global Listings

Bella Poarch’s “Build A Bitch” stayed hot on its second day, garnering additional US pop radio support, making gains on the Spotify platform, and continuing its electric run on YouTube.

According to Mediabase, San Francisco’s 99.7 NOW had played “Build A Bitch” 9 times by the end of Saturday. SiriusXM Hits 1 offered 6 spins, while Los Angeles’ 97.1 NOW played the song 4 times. Albany’s FLY92.3 contributed three plays.

Poarch’s buzzy debut single meanwhile made gains on key daily Spotify charts, notably rising twelve places to #8 on the Philippines Spotify Chart for Saturday, May 15. Poarch received 154,381 Saturday streams in the nation of her birth, marking a gain of more than 50%.

Credited with 358,679 Saturday streams (+26%) in Poarch’s current home nation of America, “Build A Bitch” jumps fifty-nine places to #71 on the US Spotify Chart. The song concurrently soars seventy places to #77 on the Global Spotify chart, courtesy of its 1,273,528 worldwide Saturday streams (+77%).

The release additionally remains momentum-rich on YouTube. As of press time at 1PM ET Sunday, the official music video boasts 35.8 million views on YouTube — it also remains #7 on the platform’s music trending chart.