ABC’s “Home Economics,” “A Million Little Things,” More Renewed For Next Season; “For Life,” “Mixed-Ish,” “American Housewife” Among Cancellations

ABC handed out a series of renewal orders and cancellation notices.

As is often the case on the Friday before upfront week, ABC formalized scheduling decisions about numerous existing series. Some received good news in the form of a renewal for 2021-22, while others learned their runs were coming to an end.

ABC formally renewed “Home Economics,” “A Million Little Things,” “The Conners,” “The Rookie,” “The Goldbergs,” and “black-ish” Friday. In the case of “black-ish,” ABC announced that the upcoming eighth season would be the show’s last.

“Rebel,” “For Life,” “mixed-ish,” “Call Your Mother,” and “American Housewife,” on the other hand, learned they will not be returning.

None of the decisions is necessarily shocking, but in today’s era of universally weak live+same-day ratings, it can be difficult to predict exactly which shows will fall on the favorable side of the fence.

