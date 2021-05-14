Saweetie Scheduled For Appearance On May 18 “GMA3: What You Need To Know”

Popular hip-hop artist Saweetie, whose new single “Fast (Motion)” is quickly gaining traction at rhythmic radio, will make a daytime television appearance this coming week.

According to ABC, Saweetie will appear as an interview guest on the May 18 “GMA3: What You Need To Know.”

That day’s episode of the “Good Morning America” spin-off series will also feature Raja Krishnamoorthi and Tamika D. Mallory.

Complete “GMA3” listings, all of which are subject to change, follow:

Monday, May 17— Author Stacey Abrams (“While Justice Sleeps”); author and motivational speaker Chris Ruden (“The Upper Hand”)

Tuesday, May 18— Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL); author Tamika D. Mallory (“State of Emergency”); rapper Saweetie

Wednesday, May 19—Retired Major General Cedric Wins, the first Black Superintendent of The Virginia Military Institute; actor Simon Baker (“High Ground”); Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Thursday, May 20— ABC News political director Rick Klein and ABC News contributor Mike Muse; YouTube star and author Rob Kenney (“Dad, How Do I?”); actor Wilmer Valderrama (“Trouble”)

Friday, May 21— Mayor of Key West, Florida, Teri Johnston; Faith Friday with former MLB All Star Darryl Strawberry