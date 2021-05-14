in Music News, New Music

Bella Poarch’s “Build A Bitch” Music Video Blasts Past 10 Million YouTube Views As Debut Warner Records Single Scores Buzz

The social media sensation released her debut single Friday.

Bella Poarch by Simone Komine | Official publicity photo courtesy of Warner Records Press

“Build A Bitch,” Bella Poarch’s debut single as a Warner Records artist, is generating a substantial amount of opening day buzz.

The buzz is particularly evident on YouTube, where the song’s visually striking music video has been posting big numbers. The video officially surpassed 10 million views at 5:15PM ET — just a little more than 17 hours after its release.

“Build A Bitch” has spent the day on the YouTube “Trending For Music” chart; it currently appears at #9 (but has actually received more views today than anything on the list).

“‘Build a Bitch’ is about accepting yourself for who you are instead of listening to other people’s ideas of what you should do or how you should look,” says Poarch. “I hope it helps people to feel more confident and good about themselves, and also reminds them not to judge anyone else.”

Poarch co-wrote the song with salem ilese, Sub Urban, David Arkwright, Elie Rizk, and Justin Gamella.

An immensely well-known social creator, Poarch has gained particular fame on TikTok, where she boasts 67 million followers. Numerous other popular social personalities appear in the new video, which is featured below.

bella poarchbuild a bitch

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

