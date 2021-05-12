in TV News

Cast Members From “Mom” Appear On Wednesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Five principals appear ahead of this week’s finale.

Mom cast on 5/12/21 Ellen | Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

Ahead of this week’s “Mom” series finale, the show’s stars make a remote appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Allison Janney first appears for a solo interview, talking about her past in figure skating, her appearance in the PEOPLE Beautiful Issue, and her failure of an attempt to host a wedding during quarantine.

Fellow principal cast members Jaime Pressly, Kristen Johnston, Beth Hall, and Mimi Kennedy then join the chat, reflecting on the long-running sitcom. The five stars also play a game of “Never Have I Ever.”

The episode, which also features Machine Gun Kelly, will air Wednesday afternoon. Ahead of the broadcast, the “Ellen” team shared videos from the “Mom” cast appearance.

