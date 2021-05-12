Blake Shelton Set For Interview, Regard, Troye Sivan & Tate McRae To Perform On May 19 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

“The Voice” coach and country superstar Blake Shelton will be appearing on an upcoming edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

According to NBC, Shelton will be the lead guest on the May 19 edition of the late-night talk show. The episode will also feature Horatio Sanz as an interview guest.

Later, Regard, Troye Sivan and Tate McRae will join forces to perform their collaboration “You.”

Additional upcoming “Fallon” listings follow:

Wednesday, May 12: Guests include Dave Chappelle, Nikki Glaser and musical guest J.PERIOD ft. Black Thought & Tiffany Gouché with narration by Dave Chappelle. Show #1461

Thursday, May 13: Guests include Keegan-Michael Key, Zoey Deutch and musical guest Conway the Machine ft. J.I.D & Ludacris. Show #1462

Friday, May 14: Guests include Chance the Rapper, Fred Armisen and musical guest Alan Jackson. Show #1463

Monday, May 17: Guests include P!nk, Eric Bana and musical guests Natti Natasha & Becky G. Show #1464

Tuesday, May 18: Guests include Chris Rock, WILLOW and musical guest WILLOW. Show #1465