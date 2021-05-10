Early Look: Billie Eilish Appears For Interview, Performs “Your Power” On “A Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

A Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Billie Eilish during Monday's May 10, 2021 show. Photo: Best Possible Screengrab/CBS 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Hours before the May 10 “A Late Show With Stephen Colbert” hit the air, the show shared exciting news about Billie Eilish’s appearance.
In addition to partaking in the previously announced interview, the Grammy winner would also be delivering a remote performance of “Your Power.”
“Your Power,” her new single, just debuted inside the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. It is also flying up the pop and alternative radio charts.
Filmed in advance, Monday’s “A Late Show” will also feature a chat with Jake Tapper. It will air at 11:35PM ET/PT, and video highlights will be posted here upon availability.
(Update: Billie Eilish’s full “Your Power” performance is now available below; the interview will be posted soon)
A Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Billie Eilish during Monday’s May 10, 2021 show. Photo: Best Possible Screengrab/CBS 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
billie eilish cbs stephen colbert the late show
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
Loading…