in TV News

Billie Eilish Appears As Surprise Audience Member, Chats On Tuesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Eilish is a guest on Tuesday’s edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Billie Eilish makes surprise appearance on 5/11/21 Ellen | Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

The official lineup for Tuesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” includes an interview with P!nk and a performance from Imagine Dragons.

They are not, however, the only high-profile musicians to appear on the show. The episode, set to air on the afternoon of May 11, also features a surprise appearance from Billie Eilish.

Eilish pops up as a virtual audience member on Tuesday’s telecast, before joining host Ellen DeGeneres for a chat. The interview touches on her new hairstyle, her forthcoming album “Happier Than Ever,” her recent Apple TV+ documentary, and more.

In advance of the episode, “Ellen” shared a video of Eilish’s surprise appearance. Screenshots/photos also follow:

Billie Eilish makes surprise appearance on 5/11/21 Ellen | Michael Rozman/Warner Bros
Billie Eilish makes surprise appearance on 5/11/21 Ellen | Michael Rozman/Warner Bros
Billie Eilish makes surprise appearance on 5/11/21 Ellen | Michael Rozman/Warner Bros
Billie Eilish makes surprise appearance on 5/11/21 Ellen | Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

billie eilishthe ellen degeneres show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Early Look: Billie Eilish Appears For Interview, Performs “Your Power” On “A Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Girl In Red, ITZY Enter Top 5 On Billboard Emerging Artists Chart Following Album Releases