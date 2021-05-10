Billie Eilish Appears As Surprise Audience Member, Chats On Tuesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Billie Eilish makes surprise appearance on 5/11/21 Ellen | Michael Rozman/Warner Bros
The official lineup for Tuesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” includes an interview with P!nk and a performance from Imagine Dragons.
They are not, however, the only high-profile musicians to appear on the show. The episode, set to air on the afternoon of May 11, also features a surprise appearance from Billie Eilish.
Eilish pops up as a virtual audience member on Tuesday’s telecast, before joining host Ellen DeGeneres for a chat. The interview touches on her new hairstyle, her forthcoming album “Happier Than Ever,” her recent Apple TV+ documentary, and more.
In advance of the episode, “Ellen” shared a video of Eilish’s surprise appearance. Screenshots/photos also follow:
Headline Planet does not collect personal data, but some third-party advertisers & applications may use cookies. Please confirm your acknowledgement and/or consult our privacy policy for details & opt-out instructions.ConfirmedPrivacy policy
Loading…