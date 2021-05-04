in TV News

Luke Bryan Chats, Performs “Born Here Live Here Die Here” On Tuesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Luke Bryan makes an in-studio appearance on Tuesday’s “Ellen.”

Luke Bryan on 5/4/21 Ellen | Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

Fresh off his ACM Awards win for Entertainer of the Year, country superstar and “American Idol” judge Luke Bryan appears on Tuesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

An in-studio guest, Bryan talks about topics like his experience with COVID-19, the controversial “American Idol” comeback twist, the ACM Awards win, his documentary, and the absurd editorial mistake about him fathering Maren Morris’ child.

Bryan additionally falls victim to one of Ellen’s notorious “scares.”

Not simply there to spend time chatting on the couch, Bryan also takes the stage to perform “Born Here Live Here Die Here.”

The episode will air Tuesday afternoon, but videos from Luke Bryan’s appearance are already available:

