Olivia Rodrigo Named MTV Push Artist For May 2021; MTV Shares Photos, Performances, Interview

Olivia Rodrigo receives the PUSH treatment from MTV.

Olivia Rodrigo for MTV Push | Photo courtesy of MTV / MTV Communications

May 2021 is shaping up to be a very significant month for Olivia Rodrigo.

Over the next few weeks, Rodrigo will perform at the BRIT Awards, take the stage at “Saturday Night Live,” and release her debut album “SOUR.”

The singer-songwriter will meanwhile spend the entire month as the MTV Push Artist. The entertainment giant shared the news Monday, releasing a variety of media content in support of the campaign.

The content includes exclusive performances of her hits “drivers license” and “deja vu,” an interview about her songwriting and ascent to stardom, and a collection of new photos.

“I really tried to work hard to carve out my own sound and my own lane,” says Rodrigo of “SOUR,” which officially arrives on May 21. “I just hope that people sort of see bits of themselves in my songwriting, hopefully, or sort of become engrossed in the stories that I’m telling because those are my favorite records to listen to.”

MTV’s media content follows:

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

