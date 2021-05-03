Jessica Biel & Chiara Aurelia Will Support “Cruel Summer” On May 7 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Ahead of the “Cruel Summer” premiere, executive producer Jessica Biel and co-lead Olivia Holt appeared together on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Later this week, Biel and the show’s other co-lead Chiara Aurelia will make a joint late-night appearance.

Indeed, NBC confirms Biel and Aurelia for the May 7 edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” They will appear as the episode’s lead guests; Nick Thune will also appear for an interview, while Mad Foxes will close the show with a musical performance.

Complete “Tonight Show” listings follow:

Monday, May 3: Guests include Vince Vaughn, Aidy Bryant and musical guest girl in red. Show #1454

Tuesday, May 4: Guests include Andrew Garfield, Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, Busy Philipps and musical guest Thomas Rhett. Show #1455

Wednesday, May 5: Guests include Channing Tatum, Josh Duhamel and stand-up guest Joyelle Nicole Johnson. Show #1456

Thursday, May 6: Guests include Jessica Alba, Marc Maron and musical guest Sech. Show #1457

Friday, May 7: Guests include Jessica Biel and Chiara Aurelia, Nick Thune and musical guest Mad Foxes. Show #1458

Monday, May 10: Guests include Leslie Jones, X González and musical guest Weezer. Show #1459