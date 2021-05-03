Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar & GIVEON’s “Peaches,” The Kid LAROI’s “Without You” Tie For Most Added At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

Justin Bieber’s “Peaches (featuring Daniel Caesar & GIVEON)” and The Kid LAROI’s “Without You” continue to rack up support at hot adult contemporary radio.

Each added by 10 new Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations this week, the songs tie for most added.

“Peaches” is celebrating a second consecutive week in the most added slot; it led last week’s add board outright.

With 9 adds each, Olivia Rodrigo’s “deja vu” and Elle King & Miranda Lambert’s “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” tie for third place.

Billie Eilish’s “Your Power” concurrently earns fifth place on the Mediabase add board, courtesy of its 8 playlist pickups.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: Parmalee’s “Just The Way (featuring Blanco Brown)” (6th-most), Ben Platt’s “Imagine” (7th-most, tie), Mimi Webb’s “Good Without” (7th-most, tie), Tom Grennan’s “Little Bit Of Love” (7th-most, tie), Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” (7th-most, tie), and Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More (featuring SZA)” (7th-most, tie).