Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar & GIVEON’s “Peaches,” The Kid LAROI’s “Without You” Tie For Most Added At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

The songs share this week’s most added honor.

Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar & GIVEON in Peaches | Courtesy of Def Jam

Justin Bieber’s “Peaches (featuring Daniel Caesar & GIVEON)” and The Kid LAROI’s “Without You” continue to rack up support at hot adult contemporary radio.

Each added by 10 new Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations this week, the songs tie for most added.

“Peaches” is celebrating a second consecutive week in the most added slot; it led last week’s add board outright.

With 9 adds each, Olivia Rodrigo’s “deja vu” and Elle King & Miranda Lambert’s “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” tie for third place.

Billie Eilish’s “Your Power” concurrently earns fifth place on the Mediabase add board, courtesy of its 8 playlist pickups.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: Parmalee’s “Just The Way (featuring Blanco Brown)” (6th-most), Ben Platt’s “Imagine” (7th-most, tie), Mimi Webb’s “Good Without” (7th-most, tie), Tom Grennan’s “Little Bit Of Love” (7th-most, tie), Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” (7th-most, tie), and Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More (featuring SZA)” (7th-most, tie).

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

