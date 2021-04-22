in TV News

Coi Leray Scheduled To Perform On April 29 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The artist is enjoying a breakthrough 2021

Coi Leray by Spencer Siebe, press photo courtesy of Republic Records

Coi Leray, who has been enjoying breakthrough chart success with songs like “No More Parties” and “Big Purr (Prrdd),” is about to receive a high-profile television showcase.

According to NBC, the artist will perform on the April 29 edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Her performance will close an episode that also features interviews with Michael B. Jordan and Impractical Jokers.

Other upcoming “Fallon” musical guests include Ritt Momney (April 22), Masked Wolf (April 23), Moneybagg Yo (April 26), and Nicki Nicole with Lunay (April 27). Complete listings follow:

Thursday, April 22: Guests include Kevin Bacon, Simone Biles and musical guest Ritt Momney. Show #1447

Friday, April 23: Guests include Anna Kendrick, Wayne Federman and musical guest Masked Wolf. Show #1448

Monday, April 26: Guests include Magic Johnson, Kate Upton and musical guest Moneybagg Yo. Show #1449

Tuesday, April 27: Guests include Michael Che, Roger Daltrey and musical guest Nicki Nicole with special guest Lunay. Show #1450

Wednesday, April 28: Guests include Brian Regan and Rupi Kaur. Show #1451

Thursday, April 29: Guests include Michael B. Jordan, Impractical Jokers and musical guest Coi Leray. Show #1452

