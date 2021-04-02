in Music News

Olivia Rodrigo’s “deja vu” Received Big Opening Day Pop Radio Airplay; Minneapolis, Omaha, Boston Stations Provided Most Support

The new Olivia Rodrigo single is live at pop radio.

Olivia Rodrigo in deja vu | Screenshot | Geffen/Interscope

Olivia Rodrigo’s “deja vu” received immediate pop radio airplay following its launch at noon ET Thursday.

According to Mediabase, key early supporters included Minneapolis’ 101.3 KDWB, Omaha’s Channel 94.1, and Boston’s Kiss 108. By the end of Thursday, the Minneapolis and Omaha stations had each played “deja vu” 13 times. The Boston station played the song 11 times on its abbreviated opening day.

Dozen of other stations provided at least two first-day spins, with 11 playing the song at least five times.

“deja vu” is the official follow-up to Rodrigo’s debut single “drivers license,” which spent the past five weeks atop the Mediabase pop radio chart.

The song also attracted early interest on the sales and streaming fronts, taking #15 on the US Spotify chart for Thursday (despite the abbreviated release window) and making the Top 10 on the US iTunes sales chart.

deja vuolivia rodrigo

