BTS’ “Film Out” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Song Sales Chart, Demi Lovato’s “Art Of Starting Over” #1 On Album Chart

As of Friday morning, new releases occupy the top spots on the US iTunes song sales and album charts.

BTS’ “Film out,” which launched Thursday, claims #1 on the song sales chart as of press time at 9AM ET Friday morning. The Japanese-language song first reached the pinnacle position earlier Friday, seizing the throne from Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO.” The buzzy Lil Nas X track is now #2 on the chart.

Demi Lovato’s new “Dancing With The Devil … The Art Of Starting Over,” which launched at midnight Friday, meanwhile rules the US iTunes album sales chart. Its pathway to #1 meant leapfrogging Carrie Underwood’s “My Savior,” which is #2 after spending a good chunk of last week atop the chart.