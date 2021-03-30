All Time Low’s “Once In A Lifetime” Ranks As Alternative Radio’s Most Added Song

The follow-up to All Time Low’s megahit “Monsters” is receiving an unsurprisingly warm welcome at alternative radio.

Picked up by 39 Mediabase-monitored stations this week, the band’s “Once In A Lifetime” easily ranks as the format’s most added song.

Maggie Lindemann’s “Crash and Burn,” which won support from 13 stations, takes second place.

Almost Monday’s “Live Forever” grabs third place with 8 pickups, while an add count of 7 slots Rise Against’s “Nowhere Generation” in fourth. With 5 adds each, Black Pumas’ “Colors,” Beach Bunny’s “Cloud 9,” Royal Blood’s “Typhoons,” The Maine’s “Sticky,” and The Band Camino’s “1 Last Cigarette” all tie for fifth place on the Mediabase add board.

A playlist pickup for 4 stations, TWIN XL’s “Slow Heart” lands in tenth place.