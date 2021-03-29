BLACKPINK Member Rosé Talks About Solo Single “On The Ground,” Her Dog Hank On “Kelly Clarkson Show” (Watch Now)

In support of her solo project “-R-,” BLACKPINK member Rosé made a remote video appearance on Monday’s edition of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

During the interview, Rosé naturally talked about her new song “On The Ground” — and its message of staying grounded and in touch with what really matters. She also talked about her childhood road trip playlist, which included songs from Taylor Swift and Beyoncé in addition to Clarkson’s own “Because Of You.”

Not limited to music, the interview also found Rosé answering a “Kelly Clarkson Show” producer’s questions about her adorable dog Hank.

In advance of the interview (which is embedded below), “The Kelly Clarkson Show” released a social bonus in which Rosé took a perfect video chat selfie.