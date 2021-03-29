in TV News

BLACKPINK Member Rosé Talks About Solo Single “On The Ground,” Her Dog Hank On “Kelly Clarkson Show” (Watch Now)

Rosé made an appearance on Monday’s “Kelly Clarkson Show.”

Blackpink member ROSE on Kelly Clarkson Show | Video screenshot | YouTube/NBCU

In support of her solo project “-R-,” BLACKPINK member Rosé made a remote video appearance on Monday’s edition of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

During the interview, Rosé naturally talked about her new song “On The Ground” — and its message of staying grounded and in touch with what really matters. She also talked about her childhood road trip playlist, which included songs from Taylor Swift and Beyoncé in addition to Clarkson’s own “Because Of You.”

Not limited to music, the interview also found Rosé answering a “Kelly Clarkson Show” producer’s questions about her adorable dog Hank.

In advance of the interview (which is embedded below), “The Kelly Clarkson Show” released a social bonus in which Rosé took a perfect video chat selfie.

blackpinkrosethe kelly clarkson show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Olivia Rodrigo’s New Song “Deja Vu” Will Be Released On Thursday, April 1

Imagine Dragons’ “Follow You” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song