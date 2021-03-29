in Music News, New Music

Olivia Rodrigo’s New Song “Deja Vu” Will Be Released On Thursday, April 1

The “drivers license” follow-up arrives this week.

Olivia Rodrigo - deja vu cover | Geffen/Interscope via @olivia_rodrigo on Twitter

After a series of teasers, Olivia Rodrigo has finally announced the follow-up to her debut single “drivers license.”

Entitled “deja vu,” the song arrives at 12PM ET/9AM PT on Thursday, April 1. Mindful of the date’s significance, the singer-songwriter confirms that the date is not an April Fools’ Joke.

“Deja vu” enters the market as the aforementioned “drivers license” remains one of the biggest songs in music. The song, which spent its first eight weeks atop the Hot 100, remains in the Top 5 this week. The song has also become a major hit at radio, securing 5 weeks atop the Mediabase pop chart and 2 weeks at #1 on the hot adult contemporary listing.

En route to its overall chart success, “drivers license” broke a handful of Spotify records.

deja vuolivia rodrigo

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

