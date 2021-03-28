Songs By GIVEON, Ashe & Finneas, Kali Uchis, NF Officially Earn Top 50 Positions At Pop Radio

GIVEON’s “Heartbreak Anniversary,” Ashe & Finneas’ “Till Forever Falls Apart,” Kali Uchis’ “telepatía” and NF’s “Clouds” continue to gain traction at pop radio. The four songs earn Top 50 positions this week.

Played 477 times during the March 21-27 tracking period (+343), “Heartbreak Anniversary” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #45 song. It was #63 last week.

Up five places, “Till Forever Falls Apart” earns #47 with 402 spins (+152).

A spin count of 313 (+94) concurrently brings “telepatía” up six places to #49.

“Clouds,” which received 247 tracking period plays (+49), rises six spots to #50.