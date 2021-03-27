Taylor Swift & Maren Morris’ “You All Over Me,” Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO” Rank As Top Debuts On US & Global Spotify Streaming Charts

Taylor Swift’s new “You All Over Me (featuring Maren Morris)” and Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” rank as the top debuts on the US and Global Spotify charts for Friday, March 26.

Credited with 1,651,215 opening day streams (per Spotify Charts), “You All Over Me” earns #2 on the US listing for Friday. Only Justin Bieber’s “Peaches (featuring Daniel Caesar & GIVEON),” which launched last week, received more Friday streams in the United States (1,950,063).

“MONTERO” concurrently starts at #3 on the US chart with 1,236,259 daily streams.

“You All Over Me” and “MONTERO” meanwhile start at #11 and #12, respectively, on the global chart. The Swift song received 3,135,252 opening day streams around the world, while “MONTERO” posted a Friday count of 2,972,113.