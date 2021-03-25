in TV News

Madison Beer Performs “Blue” On Thursday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Madison Beer delivers a performance on Thursday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Madison Beer performs Blue on The Ellen DeGeneres Show | 3/25/21 | Warner Bros/EllenTube

Earlier this week, Madison Beer filmed a web-exclusive cover of The Everly Brothers’ “All I Have To Do Is Dream” for “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Thursday, she performs one of her own songs for the broadcast edition of the popular daytime talk show.

The talented singer-songwriter sings “Blue,” a standout track from her recently released album “Life Support.” The performance offers a window into the combination of stellar vocals and honest songwriting found throughout the excellent LP.

Thursday’s episode, which also features Kris Jenner, will air Thursday afternoon. You will not, however, have to wait until then to watch Madison Beer perform. Her “Ellen” rendition of “Blue” follows:

blueMadison Beer

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

All Time Low’s New Song “Once In A Lifetime” Enters Top 10 On US iTunes Sales Chart

Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” Officially Earns Diamond Certification In United States