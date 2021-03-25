Madison Beer Performs “Blue” On Thursday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Earlier this week, Madison Beer filmed a web-exclusive cover of The Everly Brothers’ “All I Have To Do Is Dream” for “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Thursday, she performs one of her own songs for the broadcast edition of the popular daytime talk show.

The talented singer-songwriter sings “Blue,” a standout track from her recently released album “Life Support.” The performance offers a window into the combination of stellar vocals and honest songwriting found throughout the excellent LP.

Thursday’s episode, which also features Kris Jenner, will air Thursday afternoon. You will not, however, have to wait until then to watch Madison Beer perform. Her “Ellen” rendition of “Blue” follows: