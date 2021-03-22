in TV News

Addison Rae To Perform “Obsessed” On March 26 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The social media sensation will perform her first single.

Addison Rae - Obsessed | Video Screen | Sandlot Records

This past Friday, Addison Rae released her debut single “Obsessed.” This coming Friday, she will perform the song on a high-profile talk show.

News just broke that she will perform on the March 26 edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The performance will air as part of an episode that also features Viola Davis.

“Obsessed” has thus far amassed millions of streams across platforms like YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Music. The song, as first reported by Headline Planet, will be formally impacting pop radio in early April.

Other upcoming “Fallon” listings follow:

Monday, March 22: Guests include Tracee Ellis Ross, Andy Cohen and musical guest Aaron Frazer. Show #1429A

Tuesday, March 23: Guests include Chelsea Handler, Russell Brand and stand-up guest Mary Beth Barone. Show #1430A

Wednesday, March 24: Guests include Alexander Skarsgård, Karol G and musical guest Karol G. Show #1431A

Thursday, March 25: Guests include Maya Rudolph, Christopher Meloni and musical guest 24Goldn. Show #1432A

addison raejimmy fallonnbcthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Addison Rae’s “Obsessed” Set For April 6 Pop Radio Impact; SiriusXM Hits 1 Leads In Early Airplay

Meg Donnelly & Milo Manheim Will Return For “ZOMBIES 3,” Production On Final Installment Begins This Spring