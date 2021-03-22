Addison Rae To Perform “Obsessed” On March 26 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

This past Friday, Addison Rae released her debut single “Obsessed.” This coming Friday, she will perform the song on a high-profile talk show.

News just broke that she will perform on the March 26 edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The performance will air as part of an episode that also features Viola Davis.

“Obsessed” has thus far amassed millions of streams across platforms like YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Music. The song, as first reported by Headline Planet, will be formally impacting pop radio in early April.

