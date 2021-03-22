Addison Rae’s “Obsessed” Set For April 6 Pop Radio Impact; SiriusXM Hits 1 Leads In Early Airplay

Addison Rae’s “Obsessed” will have a chance to connect with pop radio listeners.

The song, which premiered on digital platforms this past Friday, will formally impact in conjunction with the April 6 pop radio add board. In2une will be handling the pop push in association with Sandlot Records.

“Obsessed” has already received airplay from numerous stations in advance of the impact. According to Mediabase, top early supporter SiriusXM Hits 1 had played the song 7 times by the end of Sunday.

Representing the social media sensation’s debut single, “Obsessed” surpassed 1 million Spotify streams in its first two days of release. The music video boasts 8 million views on YouTube.