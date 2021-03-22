in Music News, New Music

Addison Rae’s “Obsessed” Set For April 6 Pop Radio Impact; SiriusXM Hits 1 Leads In Early Airplay

“Obsessed” will impact pop radio in early April.

Addison Rae’s “Obsessed” will have a chance to connect with pop radio listeners.

The song, which premiered on digital platforms this past Friday, will formally impact in conjunction with the April 6 pop radio add board. In2une will be handling the pop push in association with Sandlot Records.

“Obsessed” has already received airplay from numerous stations in advance of the impact. According to Mediabase, top early supporter SiriusXM Hits 1 had played the song 7 times by the end of Sunday.

Representing the social media sensation’s debut single, “Obsessed” surpassed 1 million Spotify streams in its first two days of release. The music video boasts 8 million views on YouTube.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

