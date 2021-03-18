All Time Low’s “Dear Maria, Count Me In” Earns 2x Platinum Certification; “Damned If I Do Ya” Reaches Gold

As recent singles “Monsters” continues to hold its presence on the charts, two earlier All Time Low signatures have received new certifications in the United States.

According to the RIAA, the band’s “Dear Maria, Count Me In” reached 2x platinum on March 17, 2021. The award signifies 2 million units, with each unit equal to 1 sale or 150 streams.

“Damned If I Do Ya (Damned If I Don’t)” concurrently attained gold status, signifying 500,000 in US units.

Featured on the “So Wrong, It’s Right” album, “Dear Maria” was the first All Time Low single to achieve chart success. “Damned If I Do Ya,” the band’s first song to make the Billboard Hot 100, appeared on follow-up album “Nothing Personal.”

Both albums received gold certifications in May 2017.