Benedict Cumberbatch Appearing, Justin Bieber Performing On March 18 “Late Late Show With James Corden”

CBS confirms next Thursday’s “Corden” guests.

The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Monday, April 30, 2018, with guests Benedict Cumberbatch and Kylie Minogue. Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS ©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Two days after appearing on NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Benedict Cumberbatch will appear on a CBS talk show.

CBS says Cumberbatch will be an interview guest on the March 18 “Late Late Show With James Corden.”

In addition to the Cumberbatch interview, the episode will feature a performance by Justin Bieber. As “The Late Late Show” begins after midnight (and is thus technically on the morning of March 19), Bieber’s performance will air shortly after his new album “Justice” launches on digital platforms.

Complete “Corden” listings follow:

March 11 – Eddie Murphy, musical guest Tiana Major9
March 15 – Venus Williams, musical guest Picture This
March 16 – Chuck Schumer, musical guest Sam Smith
March 17 – Allison Janney, musical guest Inahler
March 18 – Benedict Cumberbatch, musical guest Justin Bieber

