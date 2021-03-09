Silk Sonic’s “Leave The Door Open,” Maroon 5 & Megan Thee Stallion’s “Beautiful Mistakes,” Tiesto’s “The Business” Added By Z100 New York

Two high-profile new releases and one enduring global hit have won the support of influential New York pop station Z100.

Reporting to the March 9 Mediabase add board, Z100 confirms adding Silk Sonic’s (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak) “Leave The Door Open,” Maroon 5’s “Beautiful Mistakes (featuring Megan Thee Stallion),” and Tiesto’s “The Business” to its playlist.

Both brand new releases, “Leave The Door Open” and “Beautiful Mistakes” are formally impacting this week. They have already, however, been receiving considerable airplay — “Beautiful Mistakes” debuted in the Top 30 on this past week’s Mediabase pop radio chart, and “Leave The Door Open” scored a Top 50 position.

“The Business” recently crossed over from dance radio and currently holds a Top 30 position on the Mediabase airplay chart.

Headline Planet’s complete add recap is due later Tuesday