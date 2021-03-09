in Music News

Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” Earns Diamond Certification In US; “WAP” With Megan Thee Stallion 5x Platinum

Cardi B earns a diamond certification for her breakthrough hit.

Cardi B in Bodak Yellow | Atlantic

Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” has officially attained diamond status in the United States.

According to the RIAA, “Bodak Yellow” earned the certification on March 3, 2021. Equivalent to 10x platinum, the award signifies at least 10 million in US units. Each unit is equal to 1 paid download or 150 streams.

“Bodak Yellow” is the first song by a female rap artist to reach diamond status.

In addition to securing the “Bodak Yellow” honor, Cardi B also received a 5x platinum certification (5 million) for her more recent hit “WAP (featuring Megan Thee Stallion).”

Both songs hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

