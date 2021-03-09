Benedict Cumberbatch, Madelaine Petsch Scheduled For Interviews On March 16 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

In addition to the previously reported performance by BLACKPINK member Rosé, the March 16 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will feature two noteworthy interview guests.

According to official listings from NBC, the episode will welcome Benedict Cumberbatch as lead interview guest. The actor will be making his first “Tonight Show” appearance since November 2018.

Madelaine Petsch will participate in an interview on the broadcast. The actress previously joined her “Riverdale” castmates for an October 2017 episode, but the March 16 “Fallon” will mark her first appearance as a solo interview guest.

Other upcoming “Tonight Show” guests include Chrissy Teigen (March 9), Rory McIlroy (March 9), Pink Sweat$ & Kehlani (March 9), Norman Reedus (March 10), Charli & Dixie D’Amelio (March 10), Mike Vecchione (March 10), Jennifer Garner (March 11), Don Lemon (March 11), Adrianne Lenker (March 11), Nick Offerman (March 12), Hailey Bieber (March 12), Freddie Gibbs (March 12), John Oliver (March 15), Brian Tyree Henry (March 15), and Japanese Breakfast (March 15).