in Music News

NF’s “Clouds” Earns #53 On Billboard Hot 100 Chart, Ranking As Top New Entry

“Clouds” debuts on this week’s edition of the Billboard Hot 100.

NF by Jonathan Taylor Sweet | Press Photo courtesy of Caroline/UMG

The title track from NF’s forthcoming “Clouds” mixtape earns a spot on this week’s Billboard Hot 100.

Powered by solid sales and streaming activity during its first full week of release, “Clouds” earns #53 on this week’s edition of the all-genre Hot 100. The chart also accounts for radio activity, but radio was not a factor for the NF release.

At #53, “Clouds” notably ranks as this week’s top new entry. It is NF’s seventh career entry on the chart.

Featuring ten tracks, the “Clouds” mixtape will arrive on March 26, 2021.

Other debuts on this week’s Hot 100 are as follows:

54) Kali Uchis – Telepatia
61) Ariana Grande – test drive
67) Lil Yachty – Hit Bout It ft. Kodak Black
88) Clinton Kane – Chicken Tendies
90) 6ix9ine – ZAZA
92) Jake Owen – Made For You
96) Tiesto – The Business
97) Pop Smoke – Hello ft. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
99) Mooski – Track Star

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Billboard Hot 100: Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” Enjoys 7th Week As #1 Song In America; Chris Brown & Young Thug Top 3