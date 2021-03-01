NF’s “Clouds” Earns #53 On Billboard Hot 100 Chart, Ranking As Top New Entry

The title track from NF’s forthcoming “Clouds” mixtape earns a spot on this week’s Billboard Hot 100.

Powered by solid sales and streaming activity during its first full week of release, “Clouds” earns #53 on this week’s edition of the all-genre Hot 100. The chart also accounts for radio activity, but radio was not a factor for the NF release.

At #53, “Clouds” notably ranks as this week’s top new entry. It is NF’s seventh career entry on the chart.

Featuring ten tracks, the “Clouds” mixtape will arrive on March 26, 2021.

Other debuts on this week’s Hot 100 are as follows:

54) Kali Uchis – Telepatia

61) Ariana Grande – test drive

67) Lil Yachty – Hit Bout It ft. Kodak Black

88) Clinton Kane – Chicken Tendies

90) 6ix9ine – ZAZA

92) Jake Owen – Made For You

96) Tiesto – The Business

97) Pop Smoke – Hello ft. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

99) Mooski – Track Star