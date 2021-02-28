in TV News

Maya Rudolph Confirmed As Host, Jack Harlow Booked As Musical Guest For March 27 “Saturday Night Live” Episode

“SNL” will return exactly four weeks from tonight.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- "Kristen Wiig" Episode 1794 -- Pictured: (l-r) Alex Moffat as Joe Biden, Maya Rudolph as Kamala Harris, and Beck Bennett as Mike Pence during the "Pence Gets The Vaccine" Cold Open on Saturday, December 19, 2020 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC)

After airing consecutive installments for five weeks, “Saturday Night Live” will take a month-long hiatus.

It will return with a new episode on March 27, and we now know the identities of the principal performers.

According to NBC, former “SNL” cast member Maya Rudolph will host the episode. Jack Harlow, a recent music industry breakout, will perform as the musical guest.

The episode will be the fifteenth of the ongoing 46th season.

The fourteenth episode is currently underway; it features Nick Jonas as both host and musical guest.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

