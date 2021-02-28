Maya Rudolph Confirmed As Host, Jack Harlow Booked As Musical Guest For March 27 “Saturday Night Live” Episode

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- "Kristen Wiig" Episode 1794 -- Pictured: (l-r) Alex Moffat as Joe Biden, Maya Rudolph as Kamala Harris, and Beck Bennett as Mike Pence during the "Pence Gets The Vaccine" Cold Open on Saturday, December 19, 2020 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC)
After airing consecutive installments for five weeks, “Saturday Night Live” will take a month-long hiatus.
It will return with a new episode on March 27, and we now know the identities of the principal performers.
According to NBC, former “SNL” cast member Maya Rudolph will host the episode. Jack Harlow, a recent music industry breakout, will perform as the musical guest.
The episode will be the fifteenth of the ongoing 46th season.
The fourteenth episode is currently underway; it features Nick Jonas as both host and musical guest.
