Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” Officially Earns #1 At Pop Radio

“drivers license” makes its way to #1 on the official pop radio chart.

Olivia Rodrigo by Erica Hernandez | Press photo courtesy of Geffen

Making good on the late-week projection, Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” earns #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

After claiming #2 last week, “drivers license” tops this week’s listing courtesy of its ~18,759 tracking period plays. The count reflects a strong week-over-week gain of 1,685 spins.

Rodrigo’s formal debut single, the global phenomenon reaches #1 in just its seventh week on the chart. Such a rapid ascent is extraordinarily impressive in any context, let alone for an inaugural pop radio offering.

Ariana Grande’s “34+35,” which spent the past two weeks at #1, falls to #2 this week. It received ~18,303 spins during the February 21-27 tracking period (-88).

Grande’s fellow single “positions” climbs one spot to #3 this week, as Chris Brown & Young Thug’s “Go Crazy” slides one position to #4. Billie Eilish’s “Therefore I Am” concurrently stays at #5.

