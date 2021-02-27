in Music News

SHINee’s “Don’t Call Me” Debuts At #1 On South Korea YouTube Music Videos Chart, Earns Top 50 Ranking Globally

The new SHINee video received ample opening week interest.

SHINee - Don't Call Me video screen | SM Entertainment

It did not arrive until the second half of the February 19-25 tracking period, but SHINee’s “Don’t Call Me” video still attracted considerable attention on YouTube.

Credited with 1.01 million tracking period views, “Don’t Call Me” takes #1 on the South Korea YouTube Music Videos Chart. The music video also fared well globally, earning #48 on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart with 9.19 million worldwide views.

With views from other eligible YouTube uploads included, “Don’t Call Me” garnered 1.52 million total South Korean streams and 11.4 million global streams during the tracking period. The counts slot the SHINee track at #4 and #66 on the South Korea and Global YouTube Songs Charts, respectively.

