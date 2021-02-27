Tom MacDonald’s “Clown World” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Hip-Hop/Rap Sales Chart, Top 3 On All-Genre Listing

Tom MacDonald is once again making his presence felt on the US iTunes platform.

His latest success comes courtesy new single “Clown World,” which is off to a strong start on the hip-hop/rap and overall song sales charts.

As of press time at 11:25PM ET Friday, “Clown World” holds the #1 position on the hip-hop/rap. It meanwhile sits at #3 on the all-genre listing; only Elle King & Miranda Lambert’s “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” (#1) and Lauren Daigle’s “Hold On To Me” (#2) are currently selling at a faster pace.

MacDonald’s recent releases have all been faring well on iTunes, with “Fake Woke” making a particularly big impact. The buzzy song enjoyed a run at #1 on the all-genre listing.

As for “Clown World,” its success is not limited to iTunes. The official music video already has nearly 1 million views.