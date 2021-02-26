in Music News

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” Likely Headed For #1 On Pop Radio Chart

Olivia Rodrigo’s breakthrough hit “drivers license” will likely claim #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

“drivers license” received 13,155 spins during the first five days of the February 21-27 tracking period. The count technically slots “drivers license” at #2 on Mediabase’s building chart, but the song should be able to close the gap before the chart goes final.

The Rodrigo song also trails Ariana Grande’s “34+35,” the building #1, by a single spin. “drivers license” also has a considerable momentum advantage; it is up nearly 10% from last week while the Grande song is up by less than 1%.

If both songs remain on those trajectories, “drivers license” will close the week at #1. And even if it misses the top spot this week, it would be a near-lock to ascend to #1 by next week’s listing.

“drivers license” is also charting prominently at hot adult contemporary radio, where it should soon enter the Top 5.

