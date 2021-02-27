Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” Officially Reaches #1 In Australia, Amy Shark & Keith Urban Claim Top Debut

After six weeks atop the ARIA Australian Top 50 Singles Chart, Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” cedes the throne.

Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves,” which was #2 on last week’s chart, ascends to #1 on this week’s listing.

“Heat Waves” becomes the act’s first #1 in the Land Down Under.

“drivers license” takes #2 on this week’s chart, while The Kid LAROI’s “Without You” rises one spot to #3. Lil Tjay & 6LACK’s “Calling My Phone” slides one place to #4, and Tiesto’s “The Business” holds at #5.

— This week’s top debut comes from Amy Shark, whose “Love Songs Ain’t For Us (featuring Keith Urban)” takes #22.

The chart’s other new entries are ATB, Topic & A7S’ “Your Love (9PM)” at #45 and Polo G’s “Martin & Gina” at #50.