Bad Bunny & ROSALIA’s “La Noche De Anoche” Rockets Into Top 5 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

Bad Bunny & ROSALÍA’s “La Noche De Anoche” unsurprisingly enjoys a huge gain on this week’s Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.
The collaborative video, which started at #41 on last week’s Global YouTube Music Videos chart following an abbreviated first tracking period, soars to #4 on this week’s listing. The “La Noche De Anoche” video received 30.8 million views during the February 19-25 tracking period, which marked its first full week of availability.
“La Noche De Anoche” also benefited from a buzzy performance on last weekend’s “Saturday Night Live.”
With views from other eligible uploads included, “La Noche De Anoche” garnered 39.3 million total tracking period streams. The count drives a thirteen-place gain to #5 on this week’s Global YouTube Songs Chart.
