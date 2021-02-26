Elle King & Miranda Lambert’s “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart

Earlier Friday, Lauren Daigle’s new release “Hold On To Me” reached #1 on the US iTunes song sales chart.

Friday afternoon, another newcomer seized the throne.

Elle King & Miranda Lambert’s “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home),” that song, is #1 on the listing as of press time at 3:40PM ET Friday afternoon.

The Lauren Daigle song is now #2 on the chart, and Darius Rucker’s “Beers And Sunshine” is #3. Cardi B’s “Up” (#4) and Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” (#5) complete the current Top 5.

In addition to releasing the audio for “Drunk,” King and Lambert shared the official music video Friday. It follows: