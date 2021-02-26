in TV News

Jamie Dornan Listed For March 1 “Late Late Show With James Corden” Episode

The actor will make another talk show appearance this coming Monday.

James chats withJamie Dornan, Michael Eric Dyson on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN, scheduled to air Wednesday December 9 2020 (12:37-1:37 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Best possible screen grab. ©CBS 2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Jamie Dornan, who appeared on a December 2020 edition of “The Late Late Show With James Corden,” will soon make another appearance on the CBS talk show.

According to new listings, Dornan will appear on the March 1 edition of “The Late Late Show With James Corden.” That night’s episode will also feature a chat with Kelly Marie Tran.

Dornan has been a popular talk show guest in recent months, appearing on numerous daytime and late-night shows in support of his film projects.

Other upcoming “Corden” guests include Stacey Abrams (March 2), musical guests JP Saxe and Maren Morris (March 2), musical guests Foo Fighters (March 3), Daisy Ridley (March 4), and musical guest Caroline Polachek (March 4).

Listings, as a reminder, are subject to change.

