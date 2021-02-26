Jamie Dornan Listed For March 1 “Late Late Show With James Corden” Episode

Jamie Dornan, who appeared on a December 2020 edition of “The Late Late Show With James Corden,” will soon make another appearance on the CBS talk show.

According to new listings, Dornan will appear on the March 1 edition of “The Late Late Show With James Corden.” That night’s episode will also feature a chat with Kelly Marie Tran.

Dornan has been a popular talk show guest in recent months, appearing on numerous daytime and late-night shows in support of his film projects.

Other upcoming “Corden” guests include Stacey Abrams (March 2), musical guests JP Saxe and Maren Morris (March 2), musical guests Foo Fighters (March 3), Daisy Ridley (March 4), and musical guest Caroline Polachek (March 4).

Listings, as a reminder, are subject to change.