in Music News

Daya’s “Bad Girl,” Conan Gray’s “Overdrive” Added By Z100 New York

New York’s #1 Hit Music Station added “Bad Girl” and “Overdrive” to its playlist.

Daya - Bad Girl video | AWAL

Daya’s “Bad Girl” and Conan Gray’s “Overdrive” have won the support of a major pop radio station.

Z100 New York, that station, added the two songs to its playlist in conjunction with the February 23 Mediabase add board.

“Bad Girl,” which has been gaining traction at pop radio since its release, currently holds a Top 50 airplay ranking at the format. “Overdrive” launched late last week, and it is already trending Top 50.

Headline Planet will share its complete add recap later Tuesday. Both songs should post solid add counts this week, and “Overdrive” may contend for one of the add board’s top spots.

bad girlConan Graydayaoverdrive

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Mammoth WVH’s “Distance” Reaches #1 On Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay; Heads For #1 On Mediabase Active Rock Chart