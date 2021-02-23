Daya’s “Bad Girl,” Conan Gray’s “Overdrive” Added By Z100 New York

Daya’s “Bad Girl” and Conan Gray’s “Overdrive” have won the support of a major pop radio station.

Z100 New York, that station, added the two songs to its playlist in conjunction with the February 23 Mediabase add board.

“Bad Girl,” which has been gaining traction at pop radio since its release, currently holds a Top 50 airplay ranking at the format. “Overdrive” launched late last week, and it is already trending Top 50.

Headline Planet will share its complete add recap later Tuesday. Both songs should post solid add counts this week, and “Overdrive” may contend for one of the add board’s top spots.