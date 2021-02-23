Conan Gray’s “Overdrive” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

The new Conan Gray single received a warm reception at pop radio, earning the top spot on this week’s Mediabase pop radio add board.

Entitled “Overdrive,” the new song landed at 45 Mediabase-monitored stations in conjunction with this week’s impact.

Picked up by 41 stations, Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” takes second place on the add board.

AJR’s “Way Less Sad” follows in third with 24 pickups, and Daya’s “Bad Girl” takes fourth with 23. An add count of 22 slots Dua Lipa’s “We’re Good,” last week’s most added song, in fifth place on this week’s board.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Masked Wolf’s “Astronaut In The Ocean” (6th-most), Cardi B’s “Up” (7th-most), SZA’s “Good Days” (8th-most, tie), The Kid LAROI’s “WITHOUT YOU” (8th-most, tie), and G-Eazy’s “Provide (featuring Chris Brown & Mark Morrison)” (8th-most, tie).