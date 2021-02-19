Kristen Wiig, Jamie Dornan & Annie Mumolo To Support “Barb & Star” on February 23 “Drew Barrymore Show”

“Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar” will receive ample exposure on the February 23 “Drew Barrymore Show,” as three principals are set to make an appearance.

According to new listings, Kristen Wiig, Jamie Dornan and Annie Mumolo will all appear for an interview on that day’s broadcast. The episode will also feature “Design Week” content, courtesy of appearances by Nate Berkus, Jeremiah Brent, and Mikel Welch.

Who else can you expect to appear on the recently launched daytime talk show? Complete listings follow:

February 22 – Drew’s Birthday Show with Savannah Guthrie, surprise appearances by David Letterman, Cameron Diaz, and Steven Spielberg, and special appearances by Jimmy Fallon, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Chelsea Handler

February 23 – Kristen Wiig, Jamie Dornan, Annie Mumolo, Nate Berkus, Jeremih Brent, Mikel Welch

February 24 – Ben Platt & Courtney Platt, Samantha Bee

February 25 – Andra Day, Ben & Erin Napier

February 26 – Chloe Grace Moretz, Kevin Frazier