in TV News

Kristen Wiig, Jamie Dornan & Annie Mumolo To Support “Barb & Star” on February 23 “Drew Barrymore Show”

The film’s three stars will appear for an interview on Tuesday’s “Drew.”

Annie Mumolo as Barb, Jamie Dornan as Edgar, and Kristen Wiig as Star in Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar. Photo Credit: Cate Cameron | Lionsgate Publicity

“Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar” will receive ample exposure on the February 23 “Drew Barrymore Show,” as three principals are set to make an appearance.

According to new listings, Kristen Wiig, Jamie Dornan and Annie Mumolo will all appear for an interview on that day’s broadcast. The episode will also feature “Design Week” content, courtesy of appearances by Nate Berkus, Jeremiah Brent, and Mikel Welch.

Who else can you expect to appear on the recently launched daytime talk show? Complete listings follow:

February 22 – Drew’s Birthday Show with Savannah Guthrie, surprise appearances by David Letterman, Cameron Diaz, and Steven Spielberg, and special appearances by Jimmy Fallon, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Chelsea Handler

February 23 – Kristen Wiig, Jamie Dornan, Annie Mumolo, Nate Berkus, Jeremih Brent, Mikel Welch

February 24 – Ben Platt & Courtney Platt, Samantha Bee

February 25 – Andra Day, Ben & Erin Napier

February 26 – Chloe Grace Moretz, Kevin Frazier

annie mumolobarb & star go to vista del marjamie dornankristen wiigthe drew barrymore show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Masego & Don Toliver, Pentatonix, Holly Humberstone Scheduled To Perform On “Late Late Show With James Corden” Episodes

Report: The Pretty Reckless’ “Death By Rock And Roll” Wins US Sales, But Morgan Wallen Earns 6th Week At #1 Overall